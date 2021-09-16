Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 1,352 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 150.0% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.0% in the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LRCX traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $612.26. The stock had a trading volume of 49,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,413. The firm has a market cap of $86.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.24. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $296.17 and a 12 month high of $673.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $609.53 and a 200 day moving average of $610.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $8.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.53 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 70.92%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 33.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 27th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.09%.

In other Lam Research news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $2,678,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $745.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $660.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lam Research from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $750.00 to $690.00 in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $704.35.

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

