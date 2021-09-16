Nicholas Investment Partners LP Sells 35,963 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 215,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,963 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 102.9% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 243.6% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the period. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth about $57,000. 51.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:XOM traded down $0.64 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,248,080. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $31.11 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.15 billion, a PE ratio of -18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 6.07% and a positive return on equity of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $67.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.70) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -1,054.55%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DZ Bank downgraded Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.35.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

