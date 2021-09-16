Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 125,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nielsen were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,327,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,378,000 after buying an additional 50,680 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Nielsen by 10.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,599,000 after purchasing an additional 92,687 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 45.5% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Nielsen during the first quarter worth $15,682,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Nielsen by 209.2% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 156,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 105,855 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NLSN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Nielsen in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.44.

Shares of NLSN opened at $20.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Nielsen Holdings plc has a one year low of $13.13 and a one year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day moving average is $24.74.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.07. Nielsen had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 13.93%. Analysts forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.79%.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

