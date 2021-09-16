Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0042 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nimiq has traded 4.2% higher against the US dollar. Nimiq has a market cap of $34.61 million and approximately $834,068.00 worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,816.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,575.60 or 0.07477709 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.55 or 0.00390129 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.40 or 0.01339282 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $58.15 or 0.00121606 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $258.82 or 0.00541267 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $264.64 or 0.00553448 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.07 or 0.00328489 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00006478 BTC.

Nimiq Coin Profile

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,947,735,556 coins and its circulating supply is 8,286,235,556 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

