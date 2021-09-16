Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $169,000 Stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) by 74.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,100 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Athene were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Athene by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,239,075 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after buying an additional 53,612 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Athene by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Lakewood Capital Management LP now owns 2,507,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,357,000 after buying an additional 584,900 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Athene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,091,065 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,389,000 after buying an additional 88,525 shares in the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter valued at $97,524,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Athene by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,745,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $87,805,000 after buying an additional 552,589 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $128,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,103,230.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $25,224.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,174 shares of company stock valued at $859,160 over the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ATH. Truist downgraded Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price (up previously from $55.00) on shares of Athene in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

ATH stock opened at $70.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.86 and a 200-day moving average of $60.71. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $30.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.90.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Athene had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 16.61%. Equities analysts expect that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

