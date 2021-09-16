Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $195,000 Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $476,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 58,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,834,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,050,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $527,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,375 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.42, for a total value of $2,943,672.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,916,159.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,616 shares of company stock valued at $8,762,577. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $199.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.41 and a 12-month high of $210.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.26.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.00% and a net margin of 6.03%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.78.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

