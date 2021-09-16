Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) by 37.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Saia were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,319,000 after buying an additional 57,264 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after buying an additional 428,541 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Saia by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after buying an additional 76,642 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Saia by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,233,000 after buying an additional 33,064 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Saia by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 684,801 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,459,000 after buying an additional 51,954 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SAIA opened at $245.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.19. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.07 and a 52 week high of $259.13.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The business had revenue of $571.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $549.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.03, for a total transaction of $1,190,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,558,620.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SAIA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Saia from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Saia from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $196.00 to $236.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.92.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

