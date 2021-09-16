Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 40.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,060 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,290 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fluor were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Fluor by 579.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 141,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,206,000 after buying an additional 120,656 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Fluor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,131,928 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,079,000 after acquiring an additional 22,322 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Fluor by 11.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Fluor by 65.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,971 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 17,339 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fluor by 29.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after acquiring an additional 16,382 shares during the period. 81.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. Fluor Co. has a 12-month low of $8.25 and a 12-month high of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 2.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.19) earnings per share. Fluor’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Fluor Co. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

Recommended Story: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.