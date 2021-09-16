Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,370 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 45.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 314.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total transaction of $60,894.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.56.

MMSI stock opened at $72.39 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.44 and a 12 month high of $73.85.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.18. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 12.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

