NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.

NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Get NiSource alerts:

In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 27.6% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 1.5% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 27,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 76,795 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.1% during the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 25,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 6.3% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the period. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NI stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. NiSource has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

NiSource Company Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.