NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.33.
NI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on NiSource from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.
In other NiSource news, COO Pablo Vegas sold 5,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $132,123.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,484,036.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Donald Eugene Brown sold 19,762 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $507,488.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,938 shares in the company, valued at $3,747,687.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NI stock opened at $24.19 on Thursday. NiSource has a 12 month low of $21.09 and a 12 month high of $26.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.90.
NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $986.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. NiSource had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 11.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.
NiSource Company Profile
NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.
