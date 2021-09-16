NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NLS Pharmaceutics (NASDAQ:NLSP) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of therapies for rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company’s principal product candidate includes Quilience(R). NLS Pharmaceutics Ltd. is based in Switzerland. “

Shares of NLS Pharmaceutics stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17. NLS Pharmaceutics has a 52 week low of $2.06 and a 52 week high of $7.35. The stock has a market cap of $30.98 million and a PE ratio of -6.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NLSP. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the 1st quarter worth about $134,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NLS Pharmaceutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NLS Pharmaceutics AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drug therapies to treat rare and complex central nervous system disorders. The company is focusing on the development of treatments for narcolepsy, idiopathic hypersomnia, and other rare sleep disorders, as well as neurodevelopmental disorders, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD).

