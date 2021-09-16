Non-Fungible Yearn Trading Down 6% This Week (NFY)

Non-Fungible Yearn (CURRENCY:NFY) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Non-Fungible Yearn has a market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $35,686.00 worth of Non-Fungible Yearn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Non-Fungible Yearn has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One Non-Fungible Yearn coin can now be purchased for $39.38 or 0.00083059 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00063663 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002109 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002977 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.64 or 0.00142671 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00013935 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.89 or 0.00816004 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.47 or 0.00047396 BTC.

Non-Fungible Yearn Profile

Non-Fungible Yearn (NFY) is a coin. It was first traded on October 9th, 2020. Non-Fungible Yearn’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 80,916 coins. Non-Fungible Yearn’s official website is nfy.finance . Non-Fungible Yearn’s official Twitter account is @NFYFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Non-Fungible Yearn is a DeFi platform that aims to utilize the full potential of Non-Fungible Tokens (NFTs) in the DeFi sector. The platform will allow users to stake their various cryptocurrency holdings in multiple different pools to earn a governance token – NFY. “

