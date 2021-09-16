Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.750-$7.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.35 billion-$2.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.34 billion.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a neutral rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nordson from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $252.00.

Shares of Nordson stock traded down $1.22 on Thursday, hitting $242.46. The company had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,231. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98. Nordson has a twelve month low of $178.60 and a twelve month high of $245.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.61 and a 200-day moving average of $216.52.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.27 million. Nordson had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 7.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.95, for a total transaction of $481,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,900 in the last 90 days. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nordson stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.14% of Nordson worth $18,128,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 68.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

