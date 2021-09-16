NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) Shares Bought by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. NRG Energy accounts for 0.7% of Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 2.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 8.7% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 15.9% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,331 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.6% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 55,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in NRG Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 20,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised NRG Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Seaport Global Securities upped their target price on NRG Energy from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NRG Energy from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE NRG traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $43.10. 84,343 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,013,688. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.14. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.86. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $46.10.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $1.71. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. NRG Energy had a return on equity of 32.21% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up 134.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.17%.

In other news, SVP David Callen sold 13,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $533,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,489 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,799.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

