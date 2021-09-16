Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $83.00 at Bank of America

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTR. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

