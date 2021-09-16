Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) PT Raised to $83.00 at Bank of America

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its price target increased by research analysts at Bank of America from $80.00 to $83.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.85% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NTR. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.46.
Shares of NYSE:NTR opened at $63.43 on Tuesday. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $37.51 and a 52 week high of $65.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.
