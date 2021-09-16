Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 97,900 shares, a growth of 139.4% from the August 15th total of 40,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:NSL remained flat at $$5.85 during trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 591,766. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $6.00.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSL. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,957,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 434,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 100,447 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 526,709 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after buying an additional 97,791 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 667,565 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Nuveen Senior Income Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $422,000.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

