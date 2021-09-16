Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) Short Interest Down 80.4% in August

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NYSE:SPXX) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decrease of 80.4% from the August 15th total of 14,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,664 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the second quarter worth $196,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 16.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the second quarter valued at about $92,000.

Shares of SPXX traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.77. 32,083 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,679. Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $19.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th.

About Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund

Nuveen S&P 500 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

