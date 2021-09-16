O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,738 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of Perficient by 1.2% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,756 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Perficient by 227.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 344 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,990 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Perficient by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,400 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $4,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period.

Get Perficient alerts:

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $3,550,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary Wimberly sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.60, for a total transaction of $239,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,435.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,919 shares of company stock valued at $5,033,784. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRFT. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Perficient from $83.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Perficient from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Perficient from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Perficient from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Perficient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

NASDAQ PRFT opened at $117.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Perficient, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $122.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day moving average is $79.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a PE ratio of 87.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.52.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $184.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 20.43%. On average, analysts forecast that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting; data and intelligence; platforms and technology; customer experience and digital marketing; innovation and product development; and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.