O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $582,000 Stock Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 20.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PH. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,188,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $374,853,000 after acquiring an additional 479,090 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,033,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,384,000 after purchasing an additional 461,213 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,656,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 464.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 294,310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,834,000 after purchasing an additional 242,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 4,858.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 244,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,182,000 after purchasing an additional 239,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

NYSE:PH opened at $290.19 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $192.25 and a 1-year high of $324.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $305.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.77.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 26.68%. The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.39%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $337.29.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. The firm also provides engineered solutions for mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets. It operates through the following segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers products to original equipment manufacturers.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.