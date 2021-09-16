O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 70,434 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter worth $21,570,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Enerplus by 87.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 10.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,291 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Enerplus in the second quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Enerplus by 442.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 292,689 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 238,746 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Scotiabank raised shares of Enerplus from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

ERF opened at $6.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 3.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its 200-day moving average is $5.97. Enerplus Co. has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $7.54.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

