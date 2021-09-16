O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Purchases 10,012 Shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pzena Investment Management, Inc (NYSE:PZN) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,012 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pzena Investment Management were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PZN. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 289,046 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 36,705 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,679,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pzena Investment Management by 4.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 228,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,401,000 after buying an additional 10,147 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pzena Investment Management in the first quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Finally, Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its position in Pzena Investment Management by 6.1% during the first quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 154,780 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. 15.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PZN opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.56 million, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.30. Pzena Investment Management, Inc has a 1-year low of $4.62 and a 1-year high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.90.

Pzena Investment Management (NYSE:PZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pzena Investment Management had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 9.07%. The business had revenue of $50.88 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th.

About Pzena Investment Management

Pzena Investment Management, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Richard Stanton Pzena on May 8, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

