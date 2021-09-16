O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 31,743 Shares of Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ:SND) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,743 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned about 0.39% of Smart Sand worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Smart Sand in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Smart Sand in the first quarter worth $45,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Smart Sand by 102.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 27,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 14,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Smart Sand during the first quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Smart Sand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ SND opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day moving average is $2.66. Smart Sand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.36. The company has a market capitalization of $101.31 million, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 2.02.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $29.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.30 million. Smart Sand had a net margin of 2.10% and a negative return on equity of 11.62%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Smart Sand, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Smart Sand, Inc engages in supplying frac sand and related services. The firm offers complete mine to wellsite proppant supply and logistics solutions. It supplies industrial sand to the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on July 19, 2011 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

