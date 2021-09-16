O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,437 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,009 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ENI were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of E. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in ENI by 98.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,869,229 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $46,189,000 after buying an additional 926,815 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ENI by 187,091.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 548,471 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $13,552,000 after buying an additional 548,178 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ENI during the first quarter valued at $9,988,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in ENI during the first quarter valued at $2,231,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ENI during the first quarter valued at $3,960,000. 1.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of ENI to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.33.

E opened at $26.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a PE ratio of -290.52, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.09. Eni S.p.A. has a twelve month low of $13.36 and a twelve month high of $26.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $19.63 billion for the quarter. ENI had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 2.95%. As a group, analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.724 dividend. This is a boost from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. ENI’s dividend payout ratio is -166.67%.

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

