Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Raymond James

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a C$4.75 price target on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective points to a potential upside of 20.56% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Obsidian Energy from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

TSE:OBE traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$3.94. 443,573 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,032. The company has a market capitalization of C$294.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.83. Obsidian Energy has a one year low of C$0.36 and a one year high of C$5.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$3.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.84.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$4.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$101.00 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Obsidian Energy

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Article: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.