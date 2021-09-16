OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp. (NASDAQ:OTECU) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter worth $360,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new stake in shares of OceanTech Acquisitions I in the second quarter worth $931,000. Berkley W R Corp acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter worth $989,000. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in OceanTech Acquisitions I during the second quarter worth $1,000,000.

OTECU traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.36. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,369. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.25. OceanTech Acquisitions I has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $10.36.

OceanTech Acquisitions I Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, and reorganization/similar business combination with one/more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

