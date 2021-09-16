Offshift (XFT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $84,196.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $2.76 or 0.00005808 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and $84,196.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Offshift has traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $47,601.09 or 1.00070190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00075008 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00008874 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.47 or 0.00072462 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 27.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00009065 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001144 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002137 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00006225 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0675 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift (CRYPTO:XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,715,000 coins. Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift . The official website for Offshift is offshift.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

