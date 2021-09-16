Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) Insider Kinney Horn Sells 5,251 Shares

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) insider Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total value of $154,274.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Kinney Horn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Tuesday, August 10th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total value of $135,003.21.

On Monday, July 12th, Kinney Horn sold 5,251 shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.51, for a total value of $139,204.01.

NASDAQ:OLMA opened at $27.27 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -7.97. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.41 and a twelve month high of $60.27.

Olema Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OLMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLMA. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 129.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 115,250.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.54% of the company’s stock.

OLMA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Olema Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 14th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Olema Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women's cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.