OMV Aktiengesellschaft’s (OMVKY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVKY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on OMVKY. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OMV Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get OMV Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OMVKY traded up $2.00 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.37. The company had a trading volume of 1,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,465. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.94. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $64.00.

OMV AG is engages in the production, processing, and supply of oil and gas, and provision of chemical solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Chemicals and Materials. The Exploration and Production segment includes oil and gas processing and development which focuses on the regions of Central and Eastern Europe, North Sea, Russia, Middle East, and Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.