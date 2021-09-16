OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Shares Gap Down to $4.22

OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (NYSE:OCFT) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.22, but opened at $4.09. OneConnect Financial Technology shares last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 401 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. CLSA dropped their price objective on OneConnect Financial Technology from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut OneConnect Financial Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $7.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut OneConnect Financial Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on OneConnect Financial Technology from $24.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.07.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.75.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $149.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.95 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative return on equity of 26.05% and a negative net margin of 35.89%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in OneConnect Financial Technology by 161.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 377,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 232,876 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 1,118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,933 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 113,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 28,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. 17.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT)

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.