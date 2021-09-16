OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) Holdings Raised by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) by 171.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,480 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in OneMain were worth $902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,108,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $45,371,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $43,701,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $40,295,000. Finally, FIL Ltd acquired a new position in OneMain in the 1st quarter valued at $38,875,000. Institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $56.19 on Thursday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.66 and a 12-month high of $63.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.83.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $708.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.28 million. OneMain had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 44.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 10.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.13%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OMF. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of OneMain in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of OneMain from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

In other OneMain news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman acquired 4,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $58.14 per share, with a total value of $250,583.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,014,530.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 10,925,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total transaction of $637,583,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OneMain Holdings, Inc is a consumer finance company, which provides origination, underwriting and servicing of personal loans, primarily to non-prime customers. It operates through the Consumer & Insurance and Other segments. The Consumer and Insurance segment comprises of service secured and unsecured personal loans, voluntary credit and non-credit insurance, and related products through its combined branch network, digital platform, and centralized operations.

