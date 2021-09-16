ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 569,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 18,952 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of ONEOK worth $31,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 1,305.9% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,708,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,231,226 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in ONEOK by 6.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,319,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,093,250,000 after buying an additional 2,586,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,841,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $245,269,000 after acquiring an additional 662,379 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,682 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,699,000 after acquiring an additional 531,227 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK in the 1st quarter worth about $25,477,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKE opened at $55.71 on Thursday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $57.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.62. The company has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 263.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.27.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

