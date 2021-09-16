Onex (TSE:ONEX) PT Raised to C$107.00

Onex (TSE:ONEX) had its price target lifted by analysts at Scotiabank from C$102.00 to C$107.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on Onex from C$104.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on Onex from C$105.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$118.00 target price on Onex in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of Onex stock opened at C$93.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.15. Onex has a 52-week low of C$56.12 and a 52-week high of C$96.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$90.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.03.

Onex Corporation is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and platform acquisitions. The firm makes investments in buyouts, large- middle market, large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap market and distressed companies. It also invests in recapitalization, growth capital, corporate carve-outs of subsidiaries and mission-critical supply divisions from multinational corporations, operational restructurings of undervalued businesses, and builds up.

