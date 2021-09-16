OpenDAO (OPEN) Price Down 17.7% Over Last Week

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One OpenDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00003610 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.7% lower against the dollar. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $7.05 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00066416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00146092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $406.72 or 0.00846439 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00046575 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The official website for OpenDAO is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

