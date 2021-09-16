OpenOcean Price Up 1.8% Over Last Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded up 4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Over the last week, OpenOcean has traded 1.8% higher against the dollar. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $61.74 million and approximately $7.71 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OpenOcean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00001630 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002319 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00074409 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.83 or 0.00124734 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $86.45 or 0.00180223 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,608.98 or 0.07523900 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,921.22 or 0.99904784 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.08 or 0.00902864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002802 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,989,285 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

Buying and Selling OpenOcean

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OpenOcean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenOcean using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

