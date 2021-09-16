OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00.
NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.75.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.
OPKO Health Company Profile
OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.
