OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Purchases 100,000 Shares of Stock

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.46 per share, with a total value of $346,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.69 per share, for a total transaction of $369,000.00.

NASDAQ OPK opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.00 and a beta of 1.75.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $442.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.57 million. OPKO Health had a return on equity of 4.21% and a net margin of 3.71%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in OPKO Health by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of OPKO Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 27.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OPK shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on OPKO Health in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment include clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

