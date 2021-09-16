OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 3,768 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $247,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.

OptimizeRx stock opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 558.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $73.88.

OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. OptimizeRx had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.35 million. On average, research analysts predict that OptimizeRx Co. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

OptimizeRx Company Profile

OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.

