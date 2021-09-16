OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker Sells 3,768 Shares of Stock

OptimizeRx Co. (NASDAQ:OPRX) CFO Douglas P. Baker sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $247,067.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,796 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,273.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Douglas P. Baker also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, September 8th, Douglas P. Baker sold 10,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $672,500.00.
- On Tuesday, August 24th, Douglas P. Baker sold 4,000 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $246,000.00.
- On Monday, June 28th, Douglas P. Baker sold 3,421 shares of OptimizeRx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total transaction of $215,523.00.
OptimizeRx stock opened at $66.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 558.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $60.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.17. OptimizeRx Co. has a 12 month low of $17.01 and a 12 month high of $73.88.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of OptimizeRx during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OptimizeRx during the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimizeRx by 2,188.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 963 shares during the period. 67.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
OPRX has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OptimizeRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of OptimizeRx from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.80.
OptimizeRx Company Profile
OptimizeRx Corp. is digital health company, which engages in the provision of digital health messaging via electronic health records, which serves as a direct channel for pharmaceutical companies to communicate with healthcare providers. It offers electronic health record (EHR) workflow solutions which include financial messaging, patient education, and brand messaging; and brand support.
