OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Down 65.3% in August

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 65.3% from the August 15th total of 11,800 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 135,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in OptimumBank by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 42,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 6,410 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new position in OptimumBank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in OptimumBank by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 146,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 37,799 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPHC traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.64. The stock had a trading volume of 84 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,711. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $7.27. The stock has a market cap of $20.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company for OptimumBank, which offers a variety of community banking services to individual and corporate customers through OptimumBank. Its services include savings, deposits, checking, cash management services, business checking, online banking, and ATM networks.

