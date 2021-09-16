Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given New $88.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the enterprise software provider’s stock. Societe Generale’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DZ Bank downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oracle from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.38.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $244.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.80. Oracle has a 52 week low of $55.14 and a 52 week high of $91.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a 200 day moving average of $80.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 33.96% and a return on equity of 146.83%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oracle will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $9,547,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,547,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 385,000 shares of company stock worth $30,231,050. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.47% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

