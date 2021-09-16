Orbit Chain (ORC) Price Down 13.5% Over Last Week

Orbit Chain (CURRENCY:ORC) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Orbit Chain has traded down 13.5% against the dollar. One Orbit Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.70 or 0.00001461 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Orbit Chain has a market capitalization of $383.09 million and $16.95 million worth of Orbit Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002981 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.27 or 0.00143241 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.65 or 0.00013943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.29 or 0.00816811 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047287 BTC.

About Orbit Chain

ORC is a coin. It launched on April 23rd, 2018. Orbit Chain’s total supply is 988,024,190 coins and its circulating supply is 550,213,005 coins. Orbit Chain’s official Twitter account is @Organiccouk and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbit Chain’s official website is orbitchain.io . Orbit Chain’s official message board is medium.com/orbit-chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Orbit-chain is a multi-asset blockchain that stores, transfers, and verifies information and assets which exist on various public blockchains through decentralized Inter Blockchain Communication (IBC). Orbit claims to have a new blockchain network architecture that aims to solve problems such as limited function, lack of convenience, energy inefficiency, incomplete decentralization, and immature governance mechanism. “

