OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Given “Outperform” Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their outperform rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$5.00 price target on the stock.

OGI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Atb Cap Markets reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of OrganiGram in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.75 to C$4.25 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of OrganiGram from C$3.57 to C$3.83 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OrganiGram has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$4.11.

Get OrganiGram alerts:

TSE:OGI opened at C$3.06 on Wednesday. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$3.26 and a 200 day moving average of C$3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 13.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of C$914.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.90.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$20.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$17.41 million. As a group, analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for OrganiGram Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrganiGram and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.