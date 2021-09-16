OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra Sells 25,000 Shares

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) CEO Deepak Chopra sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.64, for a total value of $2,366,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

OSIS opened at $93.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.72. OSI Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.19 and a fifty-two week high of $102.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.99 and its 200 day moving average is $97.59.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $317.41 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OSIS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in OSI Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $1,686,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in OSI Systems by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 55,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,364,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in OSI Systems by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.68% of the company’s stock.

OSIS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Imperial Capital started coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital raised their price objective on OSI Systems from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley raised their target price on OSI Systems from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.83.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures specialized electronic systems and components for critical applications. The firm operates through the following segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment provides security inspection systems and related services, and turnkey security screening solutions.

