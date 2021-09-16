Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 276,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 134,772 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $22,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $190,000. Isthmus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 533,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 15,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 32,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $88.95. 20,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,426,069. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 52-week low of $58.04 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.23 and a 200-day moving average of $79.80.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.10%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $88.44 target price (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.10.

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.