Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $58.60

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.60 and last traded at $56.54, with a volume of 133783 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $57.73.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Otter Tail from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.40.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $285.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.13 million. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Otter Tail by 30.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 51,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 11,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Otter Tail by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,426 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Otter Tail by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Otter Tail by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,297,000 after acquiring an additional 60,242 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

About Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.