Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Outfront Media were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 4.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 8.7% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 21,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LDR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Outfront Media by 26.9% in the second quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

OUT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

In other news, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $200,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeremy J. Male sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $1,003,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Outfront Media stock opened at $23.25 on Thursday. Outfront Media Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.88 and a 52 week high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.92.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.