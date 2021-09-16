Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Upgraded at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research cut Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Shares of Outokumpu Oyj stock opened at $3.33 on Wednesday. Outokumpu Oyj has a 12-month low of $1.17 and a 12-month high of $3.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.62 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

