Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $57.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.36% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Outset Medical Inc. is a medical technology company. Its Tablo(R) Hemodialysis System represents technological advancement enabling novel, transformational dialysis care in acute and home settings. Outset Medical Inc. is based in CA, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OM. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

Shares of NASDAQ OM opened at $51.65 on Thursday. Outset Medical has a 1-year low of $36.03 and a 1-year high of $66.96. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion and a PE ratio of -9.31. The company has a current ratio of 12.64, a quick ratio of 11.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.28.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,158 shares in the company, valued at $12,960,531.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $144,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,413 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,578. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $55,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Outset Medical by 17.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Outset Medical in the second quarter worth $133,000. Institutional investors own 99.94% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

