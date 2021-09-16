PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.15. PacWest Bancorp posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 168.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.73 to $5.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $306.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.07 million. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PACW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 1.60. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $46.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.62%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in PacWest Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

