Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Raised to $530.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Oppenheimer from $475.00 to $530.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $479.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92. The company has a market capitalization of $46.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -92.65 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $413.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $372.70.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,431 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.13, for a total transaction of $1,304,226.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,130,531.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total value of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

