PancakeSwap Trading 11.8% Higher Over Last Week (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. One PancakeSwap coin can now be bought for $22.38 or 0.00046575 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PancakeSwap has traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar. PancakeSwap has a total market capitalization of $4.96 billion and $413.09 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PancakeSwap alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.91 or 0.00066416 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.20 or 0.00146092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.72 or 0.00846439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

CAKE is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 221,615,879 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PancakeSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PancakeSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.