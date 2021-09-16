Pangolin Market Capitalization Reaches $56.53 Million (PNG)

Pangolin (CURRENCY:PNG) traded up 22.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 16th. One Pangolin coin can now be purchased for $2.64 or 0.00005569 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pangolin has traded up 49.9% against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $56.53 million and approximately $12.34 million worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002297 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.04 or 0.00073810 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00122923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.29 or 0.00175412 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,580.79 or 0.07541701 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47,598.11 or 1.00249071 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $411.01 or 0.00865654 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Pangolin Profile

Pangolin’s total supply is 538,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,378,683 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex

Buying and Selling Pangolin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pangolin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pangolin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pangolin using one of the exchanges listed above.

